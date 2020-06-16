Trump team eyes $1 trillion infrastructure plan to spur economy: Report

The Department of Transportation's preliminary version reserves most funds for projects such as roads and bridges, but will also set aside money for 5G wireless infrastructure and rural broadband, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
First Published on Jun 16, 2020 10:41 am