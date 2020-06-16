Trump team eyes $1 trillion infrastructure plan to spur economy: Report

The Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of its push to spur the world's largest economy back to life, Bloomberg News said on Monday.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The Department of Transportation's preliminary version reserves most funds for projects such as roads and bridges, but will also set aside money for 5G wireless infrastructure and rural broadband, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.