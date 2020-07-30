App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump raises possibility of delaying November US presidential election

Trump, without evidence, repeated his claims of mail-in voter fraud and raised the question of a delay, writing: "delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the possibility of delaying the nation's November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the US Constitution.

Trump, without evidence, repeated his claims of mail-in voter fraud and raised the question of a delay, writing: "delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

 
tags #Donald Trump #United States #US Presidential Election 2020 #World News

