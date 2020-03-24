Toyota, NTT to invest in each other in smart city tie-up: Report

Toyota Motor Corp and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp will form a capital tie-up to work together in smart-city development, making large investments in each other, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.
First Published on Mar 24, 2020 07:42 am