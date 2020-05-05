App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 07:35 AM IST | Source: AP

Tom Hanks, who survived COVID-19, calls graduates ‘the chosen’

The Oscar-winning actor delivered a surprise virtual speech Saturday to the graduates of Wright State University’s Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures. The video was posted shortly before the ceremony began.

AP @moneycontrolcom
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks says graduates of an Ohio university that named a film center after him are “the chosen ones.”


The Oscar-winning actor delivered a surprise virtual speech Saturday to the graduates of Wright State University’s Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures. The video was posted shortly before the ceremony began.


“You are the chosen ones because of a fate unimagined when you began your Wright State adventures,” Hanks said. “You started in the olden times, in a world back before the great pandemic of 2020. You will talk of those earlier years in your lives in just that way.”


Hanks was among the first major Hollywood figures to announce he had COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that is ravaging the planet.


Hanks isn’t an alumnus of Wright State but has connections with teachers and alumni of the school in Dayton.


He visited the university in 2016 to dedicate a newly renovated motion pictures center named for him.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 07:35 am

tags #Ohio university #Tom Hanks #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic: Rahul Gandhi to discuss economy with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Coronavirus pandemic: Rahul Gandhi to discuss economy with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

In Sydney, the magic hour means noise. It’s heavenly to hear

In Sydney, the magic hour means noise. It’s heavenly to hear

World leaders pledge $8 billion to fight COVID-19 but US steers clear

World leaders pledge $8 billion to fight COVID-19 but US steers clear

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.