Thousands evacuated, flights suspended as Taiwan braces for Typhoon Haikui

According to the Taiwan's meteorological department, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 137 kph, with gusts up to 173 kph.

Around 3,000 people were evacuated and domestic flights cancelled as Taiwan on September 3 braced for the arrival of Typhoon Haikui, which is expected to bring floods and strong winds to the island's south and east.

Taiwan's two main domestic airlines, UNI Air and Mandarin Airlines, cancelled all flights, while ferry services to surrounding islands were cancelled as well.

Haikui is expecting to make landfall late in the afternoon and head towards China's Fujian province.

Warning issued

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a sea warning for Typhoon Haikui late on September 2, as its storm circle approached Taiwan and the Bashi Channel, a Taipei Times report said.

Taiwan could experience heavy rain till September 6, the weather bureau said.

Taiwan also announced the suspension of rail transport and ferry services along with classes and outdoor events. Officials urged workers to stay home in anticipation of Typhoon Haikui.

Events cancelled

A hot air balloon festival in the central Taichung region, several outdoor concerts, art events and a baseball festival were cancelled.

National parks and treacherous roads in mountainous centre were also closed.

The Hsinchu City International Kite Festival, which was to be held on September 2 and 3, has been pushed ahead by a week to September 9 and 10.

Typhoon Saola

Hong Kong and the Chinese province of Guangdong cancelled hundreds of flights and evacuated nearly 8,00,000 people on September 1 as the arrival of Typhoon Saola forced closures of businesses, schools and financial markets.

Saola is one of three tropical cyclones to have formed in the northwest Pacific Ocean and South China Sea.

(With inputs from agencies)