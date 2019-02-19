These top managers are steering Amazon as Jeff Bezos fights a scandal

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been in the tabloids for the past two weeks after the announcement of his divorce and his rift with the National Enquirer. Amazon also cancelled plans to invest $2.5 billion for a new office in New York City.

After the news of Bezos' divorce came out, shares of the company have fallen 2.9 percent. According to a Bloomberg report, investors are still calm though, because despite the scandals, Amazon's business is still booming.

And while Bezos is busy putting out these fires, the company's top management — Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud-computing group, and Jeff Wilke, who oversees the company's cloud and retail division— are ensuring that operations are not affected.

Under Jassy's leadership, AWS' revenue in 2018 was $25.7 billion, 47 percent higher than the previous year, while Wilke, who has been with Amazon for nearly 20 years, now seeks to increase its physical presence under his leadership in markets like India, Australia and Brazil. Wilke also looks after the growth of the famous Amazon Prime memberships, which have a garnered 100 million loyal members who avail shipping discounts.

Other important executives of the world's biggest e-commerce company include Dave Limp, senior vice president of devices like Amazon's Alexa, Jeff Blackburn, senior vice president of business development, and Dave Clark, senior vice president of operations.

The report noted that delegating core operations at Amazon to these executives allowed Bezos to take up side endeavors, like purchasing the Washington Post in 2013 and looking after his space exploration company, Blue Origin.