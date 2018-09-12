App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 12:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Teva to hold Indivior generic drug launch pending US ruling

The pair's Indian rival Dr.Reddy's Laboratories is currently locked in a legal battle in the United States to re-launch a cheaper version of the UK drugmaker's Suboxone Film.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Teva Pharmaceuticals has agreed to hold off launching its knock-off version of Indivior Plc's blockbuster opioid addiction drug until the resolution of a US Court case on another generic rival, Indivior said on Wednesday.

The pair's Indian rival Dr.Reddy's Laboratories is currently locked in a legal battle in the United States to re-launch a cheaper version of the UK drugmaker's Suboxone Film.

Indivior also reiterated its full-year net revenues guidance of $25 million to $50 million from its new opioid addiction drug Sublocade, on which the company has pinned its hopes after the legal battles.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 12:45 pm

tags #Business #Teva Pharmaceuticals #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.