you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Taliban says India, Pakistan clashes will affect Afghan peace process

The hardline insurgent group issued the statement at the same time its leaders are holding peace talks with officials from the United States in Qatar to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The Taliban on Wednesday said ongoing clashes between India and Pakistan will affect the Afghan peace process and wanted India to prevent the further escalation of violence with its neighbour.

"The continuation of such conflict will affect the Afghanistan peace process," Taliban Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 12:20 pm

