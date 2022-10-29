South Korea stampede death toll rises to 120, say fire authorities
The incident took place as a large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during the Halloween events.
Reuters
October 29, 2022 / 11:49 PM IST
Police investigate the scene of the Halloween crush, which left at least 120 people dead, in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
The number of deaths reported from a stampede in a central district of the South Korean capital Seoul has risen to 120, a fire official said.
The incident took place at about 10:20 p.m. (1320 GMT) as a large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during the Halloween events.