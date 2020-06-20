App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 04:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

South Africa reaffirms support for India and other members elected to UN Security Council

India on Wednesday overwhelmingly won the election to the Security Council for a non-permanent seat. Along with India, Norway, Ireland and Mexico will join the Security Council as the non-permanent members for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2021.

PTI

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated India, Kenya Ireland, Mexico and Norway on their election as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council and pledged to work with them in ensuring collective multilateral action to maintain international peace and security.

India on Wednesday overwhelmingly won the election to the Security Council for a non-permanent seat. Along with India, Norway, Ireland and Mexico will join the Security Council as the non-permanent members for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2021.

“As South Africa's two-year term will come to an end on 31 December 2020, we will continue to work closely with the existing and newly elected members of the Security Council, in ensuring collective multilateral action to maintain international peace and security,” President Ramaphosa said on Friday.

Close

“South Africa wishes the elected members a successful tenure on the Security Council and assures them of its support in resolving regional and global conflicts, addressing the root causes of conflict and promoting inclusive political dialogue and peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with the United Nations Charter and International Law.”

related news

Ramaphosa said South Africa remains deeply concerned about the emergence of unilateralism and its attendant threat to the International rules-based system.

“South Africa, therefore, reaffirms the centrality of the United Nations Charter and the primacy of the UNSC on issues of international peace and security,” Ramaphosa said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #cyril ramaphosa #India #South Africa #United Nations Security Council #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Food that’s a business and a comfort

Coronavirus pandemic | Food that’s a business and a comfort

US finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: US official

US finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: US official

Canadian provinces and their plans to reopen schools amid COVID-19

Canadian provinces and their plans to reopen schools amid COVID-19

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.