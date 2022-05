Source: Reuters

Sony Group Corp's gaming chief said on Thursday that, with supply chain snarls easing, the tech conglomerate plans to ramp up production of its PlayStation 5 console.

"We're playing on a significant ramp up in PS5 production this year, allowing us to close the gap versus PS4," Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said at an investor briefing.





