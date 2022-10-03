English
    Some 600,000 still without power in Florida after Hurricane Ian

    More than 80 storm-related deaths have been confirmed since Ian crashed ashore Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic force on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 km per hour).

    Reuters
    October 03, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
    An estimated 628,285 homes and businesses were still without power in Florida early on Monday after Hurricane Ian crashed across the state last week, knocking power out for more than 3.5 million customers.

    More than 80 storm-related deaths have been confirmed since Ian crashed ashore Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic force on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 km per hour).

    On Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) downgraded Ian to a post-tropical cyclone.

    In Florida, the utility with the most outages was Florida Power & Light Co (FPL), a unit of Florida energy company NextEra Energy Inc.

    Major outages by utility:

    Power Company State/Pro Out Now Customers Served

    vince

    NextEra - FPL FL 378,231 5,280,000

    Lee County Electric Co-op FL 194,742 238,000

    Duke - Florida FL 33,314 1,766,000

    Emera - Tampa Electric FL 7,097 800,000

    Peace River Electric Coop FL 4,485 269,000

    Lakeland Electric FL 4,328 133,500

    Glades Electric Co-op FL 3,319 17,000

    Total Out 628,285

    Source: PowerOutage.us
    Reuters
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 02:53 pm
