Last Updated : Sep 13, 2020 08:07 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Smoke from Beirut port remnants of September 10 fire, 'no danger to city': Report

The blaze on September 10, which began in the shattered duty-free zone of the Beirut port, came weeks after a massive blast devastated the port and ruined a swathe of the Lebanese capital.

Reuters

A pall of smoke could be seen rising above Beirut’s port overnight on September 12, just two days after a large fire erupted and engulfed large parts of the Lebanese capital in a cloud of smoke and ash.

A security source told Reuters the smoke was coming from remnants of September 10's blaze, which reignited on September 12.

Firefighters, who have been stationed at the scene since September 10, were putting out the embers, the source said, adding that there was no immediate danger to the city.

George Abou Moussa, head of Lebanon’s civil defense, said there was nothing to worry about.

Local media carried images of a small fire and smoke emanating from the devastated port.

September 10’s blaze, which began in the shattered duty-free zone of the port, came weeks after a massive blast devastated the port and ruined a swathe of the city. It prompted some residents, still traumatised by last month’s explosion that had itself followed a port fire, to flee the city.
First Published on Sep 13, 2020 08:07 am

tags #Beirut #Lebanon #World News

