Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 04:50 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Lebanon: A large fire erupts in Beirut port area, a month after massive blast

Television footage showed firefighters trying to douse the blaze at the port, where warehouses and concrete grain silos were shattered by the August 4 blast.

Reuters

A store of oil and tyres at Beirut port caught fire on September 10, a military source said, a little more than a month after a massive blast devastated the port and a surrounding residential area of the Lebanese capital.

The fire erupted in the duty free zone of the port, sending a huge column of smoke above the city. The military source said the cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

About 190 people were killed in last month's explosion and a swathe of Beirut near the port was ruined. The blast was caused by a huge store of ammonium nitrate that had been kept at the port in poor condition for years.

 
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 04:49 pm

tags #Beirut #Beirut Port #Lebanon #World News

