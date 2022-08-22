English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Singapore to decriminalize gay sex, but will limit change

    During his speech at the annual National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he believed it is the right thing to do now as most Singaporeans will now accept it.

    PTI
    August 22, 2022 / 07:10 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Singapore announced on Sunday it will decriminalise sex between men by repealing a colonial-era law while protecting the city-state's traditional norms and its definition of marriage.

    During his speech at the annual National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he believed it is the right thing to do now as most Singaporeans will now accept it.

    Private sexual behaviour between consenting adults does not raise any law and order issue. There is no justification to prosecute people for it nor to make it a crime," Lee said. This will bring the law into line with current social mores and I hope provide some relief to gay Singaporeans.

    Lee vowed the repeal will be limited and not shake Singapore's traditional family and societal norms including how marriage is defined, what children are taught in schools, what is shown on television and general public conduct. He said the government will amend the constitution to ensure that there can be no constitutional challenge to allow same-sex marriage.

    Even as we repeal Section 377A, we will uphold and safeguard the institution of marriage, Lee said. We have to amend the Constitution to protect it. And we will do so. This will help us repeal Section 377A in a controlled and careful way. Section 377A of the Penal Code was introduced under British colonial rule in the 1930s.

    Close

    Related stories

    British rule over the island ended in 1963 when Singapore became a state of Malaysia. It became independent two years later but retained the Penal Code, which made sex between men punishable by up to two years in jail. Since 2007 when Parliament last debated whether to repeal Section 377A, its position was to keep the law but not enforce it.

    But gay men say the law hangs over their heads and discriminates against them. Thousands of activists annually stage a rally in the city-state known as the Pink Dot" in support of the LGBTQ community. Lee said he hopes the government's move will help reconcile and accommodate both the concerns of conservative religious groups and the desires of gay Singaporeans to be respected and accepted.

    All groups should exercise restraint, because that is the only way we can move forward as a nation together," he said. I hope the new balance will enable Singapore to remain a tolerant and inclusive society for many years to come." One of Lee's nephews, Li Huanwu, is gay. The son of Lee's estranged younger brother Lee Hsien Yang married his partner in South Africa in 2019.

    Li Huanwu has attended Pink Dot events with his partner and parents. One of Lee's nephews, Li Huanwu, is gay. The son of Lee's estranged younger brother Lee Hsien Yang married his partner in South Africa in 2019.

    Other former British colonies still retain similar laws that criminalise sex between men, including neighbouring Malaysia where a former deputy premier was jailed twice for sodomy. He was sentenced in 2000 and again in 2014, in cases that critics say were politically motivated.

    In 2018, India decriminalised gay sex after its Supreme Court in a historic ruling struck down Section 377 that punished gay sex by up to 10 years in prison. Some Asian countries have also moved to legalise gay marriage, with Taiwan as the first in 2019. Thailand also recently approved plans allowing same-sex unions.
    PTI
    Tags: #Gay #Sex #Singapore #World News
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 07:10 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.