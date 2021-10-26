Singapore adds Australia, Switzerland to quarantine-free travel programme

Singapore will allow quarantine-free entry to travellers vaccinated against COVID-19 from Australia and Switzerland from Nov. 8, the city-state’s aviation regulator said on Tuesday.

Singapore is slowly re-opening its borders and has expanded quarantine-free travel to nearly a dozen countries, including Germany, Canada, France, Britain and the United States, under its Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) programme.

Visitors can travel to Singapore under the programme if they have been fully vaccinated and tested negative in COVID-19 tests.