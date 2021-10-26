MARKET NEWS

Singapore adds Australia, Switzerland to quarantine-free travel programme

Singapore is slowly re-opening its borders and has expanded quarantine-free travel to nearly a dozen countries, including Germany, Canada, France, Britain and the United States, under its Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) programme.

Reuters
October 26, 2021 / 02:57 PM IST

Singapore will allow quarantine-free entry to travellers vaccinated against COVID-19 from Australia and Switzerland from Nov. 8, the city-state’s aviation regulator said on Tuesday.

Visitors can travel to Singapore under the programme if they have been fully vaccinated and tested negative in COVID-19 tests.
Reuters
first published: Oct 26, 2021 02:58 pm

