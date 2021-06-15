MARKET NEWS

Shooting at fire hydrant plant in Alabama; at least 2 people dead and 2 injured: Report

At least two people are presumed dead and two people have been injured after a shooting at a fire hydrant plant on the morning of June 15 in Alabama.

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 06:11 PM IST
Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

As per ABC News reports, the shooting took place at Mueller Co. plant in Albertville, Alabama which is about 47 miles southeast of Huntsville. This is where the plant manufactures hydrants as well as other products.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene of the crime and is still on the run after the shooting, the report said.

This is a developing story please return for more updates. 
TAGS: #Alabama #shooting #USA
first published: Jun 15, 2021 06:10 pm

