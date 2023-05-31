English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Senior Fed official suggests skipping rate hike next month

    Fed officials are now divided on the best path forward ahead of another interest-rate decision to be announced on June 14

    AFP
    May 31, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST
    The Federal Reserve has raised interest-rates 10 times since it began an aggressive campaign to tackle inflation and bring it back down to its long-run target of two percent.

    The Federal Reserve has raised interest-rates 10 times since it began an aggressive campaign to tackle inflation and bring it back down to its long-run target of two percent.

    A senior Federal Reserve official tapped for the number two position at the US central bank said Wednesday that pausing interest-rate hikes would give the Fed time to weigh additional economic data.

    "Skipping a rate hike at a coming meeting would allow the Committee to see more data before making decisions about the extent of additional policy firming," Fed governor Philip Jefferson told a conference in Washington in prepared remarks.

    The Federal Reserve has raised interest-rates 10 times since it began an aggressive campaign to tackle inflation and bring it back down to its long-run target of two percent.

    Fed officials are now divided on the best path forward ahead of another interest-rate decision to be announced on June 14, with some in favor of continuing to hike and others coming out in support of a pause.

    Jefferson added that "a decision to hold our policy rate constant at a coming meeting should not be interpreted to mean that we have reached the peak rate for this cycle," suggesting he did not think the Fed was necessarily done with interest-rate hikes going forward.

    With two weeks before the next rate decision is announced, futures traders now assign a greater-than 60 percent chance that the Fed will follow through with another interest-rate hike on June 14, according to data from CME Group.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    AFP
    Tags: #rate hike pause #US Fed #US Fed governor Philip Jefferson
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:01 pm