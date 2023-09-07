SAP buys software management company LeanIX

German business software maker SAP on Thursday said it has bought software management company LeanIX from investors to boost its business transformation portfolio.
LeanIX investors include Insight Partners, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Capnamic Ventures, Iris Capital, Goldman Sachs and Dawn Capital
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
