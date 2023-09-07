English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    SAP buys software management company LeanIX

    LeanIX investors include Insight Partners, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Capnamic Ventures, Iris Capital, Goldman Sachs and Dawn Capital

    Reuters
    September 07, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST
    SAP buys software management company LeanIX

    SAP buys software management company LeanIX

    German business software maker SAP on Thursday said it has bought software management company LeanIX from investors to boost its business transformation portfolio.

    LeanIX investors include Insight Partners, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Capnamic Ventures, Iris Capital, Goldman Sachs and Dawn Capital

    The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

    Reuters
    Tags: #World News
    first published: Sep 7, 2023 11:45 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!