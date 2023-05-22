Samsung, SK Hynix shares rise after China fails US rival Micron in security review

Shares in South Korea's Samsung Electronics <005930.KS> and SK Hynix rose in morning trade on Monday after China failed U.S. memory chip rival Micron Technology in a security review.

China's cyberspace regulator said on Sunday that products made by Micron had failed its network security review, and it would bar operators of key infrastructure from buying from the company.

Samsung shares were up 0.7%, while SK Hynix shares rose 1.1% versus the wider market's 0.8% gain.

China had announced its review of Micron's products in late March, after Washington imposed a series of export controls on chipmaking technology to China.

SK Hynix had no comment. Samsung Electronics did not have an immediate comment.