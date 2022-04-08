Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia's suspension from UNHRC a meaningful step by international community: Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden Thursday lauded the UN General Assembly decision to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, describing it as a meaningful step by the international community. This is a meaningful step by the international community further demonstrating how Putin's war has made Russia an international pariah, Biden said hours after the UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the UNHRC with 93-24 votes and 58 abstentions. India abstained from voting.
Biden said the United States worked closely with its allies and partners around the world to drive this vote because Russia is committing gross and systemic violations of human rights. Russian forces are committing war crimes. Russia has no place on the Human Rights Council. After today's historic vote, Russia will not be able to participate in the Council's work or spread its disinformation there as the Council's Commission of Inquiry investigates Russia's violations and abuses of human rights in Ukraine, he said. Russian forces are committing war crimes.
Russia has no place on the Human Rights Council. After today's historic vote, Russia will not be able to participate in the Council's work or spread its disinformation there as the Council's Commission of Inquiry investigates Russia's violations and abuses of human rights in Ukraine, he said. Observing that the images coming out of Bucha and other areas of Ukraine as Russian troops withdraw are horrifying, he said the signs of people being raped, tortured, executed -- in some cases having their bodies desecrated -- are an outrage to our common humanity. Russia's lies are no match for the undeniable evidence of what is happening in Ukraine.