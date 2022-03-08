English
    March 08, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | India has compulsions with Russia, issues in neighbourhood: Ex-diplomat to lawmakers

    Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | A third round of talks between the two sides ended with a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor, unspecified progress toward establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting. Russia’s chief negotiator said he expects those corridors to start operating Tuesday.


    Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened Monday as Russian forces intensified their shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.


    Component-p-0-2-48">A third round of talks between the two sides ended with a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor, unspecified progress toward establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting. Russia’s chief negotiator said he expects those corridors to start operating Tuesday.


    But that remained to be seen, given the failure of previous attempts to lead civilians to safety amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II.


    Well into the second week of the invasion, with Russian troops making significant advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions, a top U.S. official said multiple countries were discussing whether to provide the warplanes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pleading for.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces continued to pummel cities with rockets, and fierce fighting raged in places. In the face of the bombardments, Zelenskky said Ukrainian forces were showing unprecedented courage.

    • March 08, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Five reasons why Ukraine has been able to stall Russian advance

      Almost two weeks into the Russian invasion of their country, Ukrainian forces have managed to hold up the advance of their foes with resistance that has won plaudits from Western allies. Analysts say their performance against a numerically far superior army has been fuelled by a combination of good preparation, national solidarity and Russian mistakes.

      However the future remains unclear, with President Vladimir Putin repeatedly declaring that nothing will stand between him and his aims. "They (the Russians) are basically not going very fast," said a senior French military source, asking not to be named. "At some point they will have to realign but it will not signify a failure."

      Read more

    • March 08, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Japan freezes assets of 32 more Russian, Belarusian officials, oligarchs

      Japan has frozen the assets of an additional 32 Russian and Belarusian officials and oligarchs, the Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday. Japan also is banning exports of Russia-bound oil refinery equipment and Belarus-bound general-purpose items that can be used by its military, the ministry said.

    • March 08, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russian, Belarusian hackers target Ukraine in phishing, Google says

      Alphabet Inc's Google said it has seen Russian hackers well-known to law enforcement, including FancyBear, engaging in espionage, phishing campaigns and other attacks targeting Ukraine and its European allies in recent weeks. Google's Threat Analysis Group, which focuses on disrupting computer hackers and issuing warnings about them to users, said in a blog post on Monday that over the past two weeks Russian hacking unit FancyBear, also known as APT28, has been sending phishing emails to Ukrainian media company UkrNet.

      Russia denies using hackers to go after its foes. Phishing messages aim to steal account login information from users, so that hackers can breach a target's computers and online accounts. Google did not say whether any of the attacks had been successful. Ghostwriter/UNC1151, which Google described as a Belarusian threat actor, has been trying to steal account credentials through phishing attempts on Polish and Ukrainian government and military organizations.

      Ukrainian cybersecurity officials last month had said hackers from neighboring Belarus are targeting the private email addresses of Ukrainian military personnel "and related individuals." Google also said Mustang Panda, or Temp.Hex, which the company described as China-based, has been sending virus-laden attachments to "European entities" with file names such as "Situation at the EU borders with Ukraine.zip."

    • March 08, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | World Bank approves $723 million in loans, grants for Ukraine

      The World Bank said its executive board on Monday approved a $723 million package of loans and grants for Ukraine, providing desperately needed government budget support as the country battles a Russian invasion. The package includes a $350 million loan supplement to a prior World Bank loan, augmented by about $139 million through guarantees from the Netherlands and Sweden, the bank said in a statement.

      It also includes $134 million in grants from Britain, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland, as well as parallel financing of $100 million from Japan. The World Bank's budget support loans typically do not carry restrictions on how the funds can be spent, but the bank said the "fast-disbursing" support will help Ukraine's government provide critical services, pay hospital workers, fund pensions and continue social programs.

      "The World Bank Group is taking quick action to support Ukraine and its people in the face of the violence and extreme disruption caused by the Russian invasion," World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement. "The World Bank Group stands with the people of Ukraine and the region. This is the first of many steps we are taking to help address the far-reaching human and economic impacts of this crisis." The bank said it was continuing to work on another $3 billion package of support for Ukraine in coming months and additional support for neighboring countries that are taking in Ukrainian refugees, now exceeding 1.7 million, mostly women, children and the elderly.

    • March 08, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Explainer: Russia could work around SWIFT ban but with high costs

      Western sanctions banning several Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments network with the potential threat of more to come if there is no end to the Ukraine conflict is likely to push Moscow to seek alternatives.

      Russia could in theory try to replace SWIFT's communications system that keeps international trade flowing smoothly. But any alternatives would add significant costs and risks for Russian businesses, money transfer experts said. The impact on Russia would be a reduction in imports and export volumes, at least in the short term, they added.

      The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) is a secure messaging system for banks, which facilitates rapid cross-border payments. Senders of SWIFT's secure messages can be confident they will be acted upon, as recipients are contractually liable if they fail to respond.

      Russia has become one of the top users of the system, having had a board seat since 2015 and with more than 300 Russian banks using it as their primary method of communicating with domestic and international banks.

    • March 08, 2022 / 07:19 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Key US lawmakers set plan to ban Russian energy imports, revoke Moscow's trade status

      The top U.S. lawmakers on trade matters on Monday announced a plan for legislation to ban the import of Russian energy products and suspend normal trade relations with Russia, according to a statement from the bipartisan group. "Taking these actions will send a clear message to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin that his war is unacceptable and the United States stands firmly with our NATO allies," the lawmakers said.

      The statement was issued by House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal and Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, both Democrats, and their Republican counterparts, Representative Kevin Brady and Senator Mike Crapo. They said the legislation would provide U.S. President Joe Biden the authority to increase tariffs on goods from Russia and Belarus and would require U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to seek suspension of Russia's participation in the World Trade Organization. Tai also would be required to push for a halt to Belarus' proposed accession to the WTO.

      "USTR is considering a range of options, and working with members of Congress, to advance a resolute, effective, and united global response to Putin’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine," a USTR spokesman said in a statement issued before the lawmakers announced their agreement.

    • March 08, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia warns West of $300 per barrel oil, reduction in gas supply to Europe

      Western countries could face oil prices of over $300 per barrel and the possible closure of the main Russia-Germany gas pipeline if governments follow through on threats to cut energy supplies from Russia, a senior minister said on Monday. Oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 on Monday after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington and European allies were considering banning Russian oil imports.

      "It is absolutely clear that a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement on state television. "The surge in prices would be unpredictable. It would be $300 per barrel if not more." Novak said it would take Europe more than a year to replace the volume of oil it receives from Russia and it would have to pay significantly higher prices. "European politicians need to honestly warn their citizens and consumers what to expect," Novak said.

    • March 08, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia will be excluded from all JPMorgan fixed income indices

      Russia will be excluded from all of JPMorgan's fixed income indexes on March 31, the bank said in a statement on Monday, joining rival index providers that had excluded Russian securities from their indexes after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. JPMorgan had placed Russia on index watch on March 1 after sanctions were imposed on the country.

      The Wall Street bank runs the widely followed family of sovereign hard-currency indexes EMBI, as well as a corporate debt counterpart CEMBI. It also has the GBI-EM benchmark for local debt in emerging currencies and the JESG index governed by environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. Russia will be excluded from the EMBI indexes, including the investment grade and other credit bucket sub-indexes, the bank said on Monday.

      Local-currency denominated Russian bonds will be excluded from the GBI-EM indices and accrued interest for such bonds will be set to zero and suspended as of March 7, it said. Russia and Belarus will be excluded from the JESG EMBI, JESG GBI-EM, and JESG CEMBI indices, it added. Global assets worth $842 billion are benchmarked against JPMorgan's indexes, according to the bank. Russia has a weighting of 0.89% in the EMBIG Diversified index, and a 1.03% weighting in the ESG version of the index.

      Russia's weighting in key emerging market indexes took a sharp hit after sanctions were imposed in the wake of Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014. The weightings subsequently recovered some ground, only to take another dive this year as tensions over Ukraine sharply escalated in recent weeks. Index providers FTSE Russell and MSCI said last week they were taking similar steps as deepening sanctions and public pressure isolate Russia's economy from Western investment and trading partners.

    • March 08, 2022 / 06:50 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia warns West over oil import ban as Ukraine talks make little headway

      A Western ban on Russian oil imports may more than double the price to $300 a barrel and prompt the closure of the main gas pipeline to Germany, Moscow warned on Monday, as talks on Ukraine hardly advanced amid efforts to agree on civilian safe passage. Russia's invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, has created 1.7 million refugees, a raft of sanctions on Moscow, and fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.

      Sieges and the bombing continued as Kyiv rejected possible humanitarian corridors to Russia and Belarus, but said some limited progress had been made on agreeing logistics for the evacuation of civilians. Moscow would give the residents of the Ukrainian cities of Sumy and Mariupol the choice of moving elsewhere in Ukraine on Tuesday, setting a deadline in the early hours for Kyiv to agree, Russian news agencies reported. Seeking to ratchet up the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, the United States said Washington and its European allies were considering banning Russian oil imports. Oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008.

    • March 08, 2022 / 06:38 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics

      The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened Monday as Russian forces intensified their shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission. A third round of talks between the two sides ended with a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor, unspecified progress toward establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting. Russia’s chief negotiator said he expects those corridors to start operating Tuesday.

      But that remained to be seen, given the failure of previous attempts to lead civilians to safety amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II. Well into the second week of the invasion, with Russian troops making significant advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions, a top U.S. official said multiple countries were discussing whether to provide the warplanes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pleading for.

      Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces continued to pummel cities with rockets, and fierce fighting raged in places. In the face of the bombardments, Zelenskky said Ukrainian forces were showing unprecedented courage.

    • March 08, 2022 / 06:37 AM IST

      Good Morning! Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Russia-Ukraine war. We will bring you all the latest developments on the conflict. Stay tuned with moneycontrol.com

