    February 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

    February 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | US to announce sanctions against Russia today in coordination with allies

    Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

    Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | Vladimir Putin recognises Ukraine separatist regions, sends troops on what Moscow calls peacekeeping mission

    Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, accelerating a crisis

    the West fears could unleash a major war.

    Putin told Russia's defence ministry to deploy troops into the two regions to "keep the peace" in a decree issued shortly after announcing recognition for Russian-backed separatists there, drawing U.S. and European condemnation and vows of new sanctions.

    It was not immediately clear whether the Russian military action would be regarded by the West as the start of an invasion of Ukraine that the United States and its allies have warned about for weeks since the area was already controlled by Russian-backed separatists and Moscow in practice.

    There was no word on the size of the force Putin was dispatching, but the decree said Russia now had the right to build military bases in the breakaway regions and that troops' mission would be to uphold the peace.

    In a lengthy televised address packed with grievances against the West, Putin, looking visibly angry, described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history and said eastern Ukraine was ancient Russian lands and that he was confident the Russian people would support his decision.

    Russian state television showed Putin, joined by Russia-backed separatist leaders, signing a decree recognising the independence of the two Ukrainian breakaway regions -- the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic - along with agreements on cooperation and friendship.

    Defying Western warnings against such a move, Putin had announced his decision in phone calls to the leaders of Germany and France earlier, both of whom voiced disappointment, the Kremlin said.

    Moscow's action may well torpedo a last-minute bid for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine. The rouble extended its losses as Putin spoke, at one point sliding beyond 80 per dollar.

    Biden will issue an executive order soon prohibiting "new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in" the two breakaway regions, the White House said. It will "also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

    Psaki said measures being rolled out in response to Putin's decree were separate from sanctions the United States and its allies have been readying if Russia invades Ukraine.

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the executive order "is designed to prevent Russia from profiting off of this blatant violation of international law."

    The U.N. Security Council will meet publicly on Ukraine at 9 p.m. EST Monday (0200 GMT on Tuesday), a Russian diplomat said, following a request by the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said European Union countries have agreed to impose a limited set of sanctions "targeting those who are responsible" for Russia's recognition of the rebel regions.

    British foreign minister Liz Truss said in a Twitter post that on Tuesday the government will announce new sanctions on Russia in response to Putin's decision.

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg accused Russia of continuing to fuel the conflict in eastern Ukraine and "trying to stage a pretext" for a further invasion. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

    In his address, Putin delved into history as far back as the Ottoman empire and as recent as the tensions over NATO's eastward expansion - a major irritant for Moscow in the present crisis.

    With his decision, Putin brushed off Western warnings that such a step would be illegal, kill off peace negotiations and trigger sanctions.

    "I deem it necessary to make a decision that should have been made a long time ago - to immediately recognise the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic," Putin said.

    He said earlier that "if Ukraine was to join NATO it would serve as a direct threat to the security of Russia."
    • February 22, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | US to announce sanctions against Russia today in coordination with allies

      The United States is coordinating with allies and will announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after Moscow recognized two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and sent "peacekeeping" forces there, U.S. officials said on Monday. "Tomorrow, the United States will impose sanctions on Russia for this clear violation of international law and Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters after a U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday evening.

      "We can, will, and must stand united in our calls for Russia to withdraw its forces, return to the diplomatic table and work toward peace." Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and told Russia's defense ministry to deploy troops into the two regions to "keep the peace," heightening tension with the West over Ukraine.

      Biden administration officials said Putin's move did not trigger a broad package of sanctions that the United States and its allies have been working on if Russia invades Ukraine because Russia already had troops in the region.

    • February 22, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | US envoy says Vladimir Putin testing how far he can push

      The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has dismissed as nonsense Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that he is putting Russian troops in separatist areas of eastern Ukraine as peacekeepers, saying their presence is clearly the basis for Russia's attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine. 

      Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Monday night that this move and Putin's earlier announcement that Russia will recognize the separatist areas as independent states are also an unprovoked attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. By his actions, she said, Putin has torn the Minsk Agreement to shreds.

      Thomas-Greenfield said Putin has put before the world a choice and it must not look away because history tells us that looking the other way in the face of such hostility will be a far more costly path. She said Putin is testing to see how far he can push us all, and all countries must stand up for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries. Thomas-Greenfield warned that the consequences of Russia's actions will be dire across Ukraine, across Europe, and across the globe.

    • February 22, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | Japan criticises Russia, will discuss sanctions

      Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida criticised Russia for violating Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity and said his country will discuss possible severe actions including sanctions with the international community. Kishida was responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin's signing Monday of decree recognising the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, ordering his troops to maintain peace in those areas. Putin's announcement raised fears of an imminent invasion.

      Those actions are unacceptable, and we express our strong condemnation, Kishida told reporters Tuesday. Japan is watching the development with grave concern. Separately, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday it was important that Group of Seven nations that share values such as democracy and rule of law stick together and lead the international community. He declined to say if Japan is planning its own sanctions against Russia.

    • February 22, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

      Air India to run three flights between India and Ukraine, first one today

Air India will operate three flights between India-Ukraine starting today. The other two flights are scheduled for February 24 and 26.

      Air India will operate three flights between India-Ukraine starting today. The other two flights are scheduled for February 24 and 26.

    • February 22, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | Nickel, aluminium hit multi-year peaks as Ukraine tensions intensify

      Nickel and aluminium prices rose to multi-year highs on Tuesday, driven by concerns over supply disruption from Russia as tensions escalate in Eastern Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could lead to a major war.

      The United States and European countries had threatened to impose sanctions on Russia, a major producer of nickel and aluminium, if it invaded Ukraine. Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4% at $24,445 a tonne by 0310 GMT, after earlier hitting $24,700, the highest since August 2011. The most-traded March nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose to a record high of 181,350 yuan ($28,607.26) a tonne, and was last up 0.2% at 178,600 yuan. Benchmark aluminium on LME gained 1.2% to $3,318.5, having earlier risen to a more than 13-year high of $3,342.

    • February 22, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | Sensex plunges over 800 points in opening trade; Nifty trading at 16,969 amid escalating Ukraine crisis

      Indian indices opened gap down on February 22 with Nifty below 17100 racking weak global markets amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions. The Sensex was down 984.56 points or 1.71% at 56699.03, and the Nifty was down 281.20 points or 1.63% at 16925.50. About 254 shares have advanced, 1932 shares declined, and 48 shares are unchanged.

      Follow market blog here

    • February 22, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke today with China’s State Councillor & Foreign Minister Wang Yi about development in the DPRK & Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. He underscored the need to preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty & territorial integrity: US Department of State

    • February 22, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | Plane spells the word ‘relax’ at Ukraine border amid Russia crisis

      Amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, an airline sent out a message that the world probably needs right now. A plane belonging to Air Moldova, the national airline of Ukraine’s neighbour Moldova, spelt the word ‘relax’ in the air as it took off from Chisinau city last Thursday. The plane was in the air for 1 hour and 38 minutes, according to Flightradar24, a Swedish flight tracker. As many as 60,000 people were tracking the plane at one point in its journey, according to Vice.

      A spokesperson for Flighradar24 confirmed to Vice that what it had captured was genuine. “The aircraft is indeed flying this pattern above Moldova,” the official said. The Russia-Ukraine crisis has created fears of a major war.

      Read more

    • February 22, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | Ukraine's borders remain 'unchangeable' despite Russian action: UN ambassador

      Ukraine's borders remain "unchangeable" regardless of Russia's recent actions, Kyiv's ambassador to the United Nations told the Security Council. "The internationally recognized borders of Ukraine have been and will remain unchangeable regardless of any statements and actions by the Russian federation," Sergiy Kyslytsya said during an emergency meeting called after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine.

    • February 22, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | Ukraine Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya to United Nations at UNSC meeting 

      We want peace & we are consistent in our actions…We are committed to a political & diplomatic settlement, we do not succumb to provocations. We demand Russia to return to the table for negotiations. We condemn the order to deploy additional Russian occupation troops in the territories of Ukraine. We demand the immediate and complete verifiable withdrawal of occupation troops. Today, the entire membership of the United Nations is under attack. Under attack by the country that occupied the membership of the Security Council in 1991 bypassing the UN charter. The country that occupied parts of Ukraine in 2014, says Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukrainian Ambassador to United Nations at UNSC meeting on Ukraine.

    • February 22, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | China at UN urges restraint by all sides on Ukraine

      China on Monday called for restraint by "all sides" to avoid further escalation in the Ukraine crisis, urging a diplomatic solution during an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting. "All parties concerned must exercise restraint and avoid any action that may fuel tensions. We welcome and encourage every effort for a diplomatic solution," said Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the UN.

    • February 22, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | Cryptocurrencies plunge from impact, Bitcoin in red

      Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on February 22 amid impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Russia's continued aggression towards Ukraine has prompted the United States and Europe to vow sanctions, further casting shadow over global markets. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 29.63 lakh, by a 4.35 percent fall over the past 24 hours, as of 8.55 am. Ethereum at Rs 2.05 lakh is also down by 4.81 percent.

      The biggest losers among cryptocurrencies are Cardano (Rs 67.97) and XRP (Rs 55.72), which tanked 11.31 percent and 11.16 percent respectively; followed by Binance Coin (Rs 28,500, down 7.65 percent); Dogecoin (Rs 10.21, down 7.43 percent); and Polkadot (Rs 1,286, down 6.91 percent). The sole green was Tether priced Rs 79.45, with a minor 0.49 percent gain.

      Meanwhile, Russia’s confused crypto policy also added to the slump. The country's finance ministry on February 21 said it would take proposals on cryptocurrencies from the country's central bank into account so long as they do not contradict its own approach, paving the way for legislation governing digital assets. A simmering dispute over cryptocurrency regulation in Russia heated up on February 18 as the finance ministry submitted legislative proposals to the government that clashed with the central bank's demand for a blanket ban.

