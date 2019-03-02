App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 03:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Resolution submitted in Pakistan parliament to endorse PM Imran Khan for Nobel Peace Prize

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on March 2 submitted the resolution in the secretariat of National Assembly, the lower house.

A resolution was submitted in Pakistan Parliament on March 2 to endorse Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize due to his efforts to de-escalate resent tension with India.

The resolution stated that Khan's decision of releasing Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan has de-escalated the hostility between Pakistan and India.

According to the resolution, Khan acted responsibly in the current tension and "deserves the Nobel Peace Prize".

The resolution is expected to be taken up on March 4 when it is scheduled to convene its session.

It is also expected to be passed as the government has majority in the House but it will be interesting to see if main opposition parties support the move.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 03:45 pm

