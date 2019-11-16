App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Resolution in US Congress commends Dalai Lama for his commitment to global peace, non-violence

The resolution, introduced in the House of Representatives, came weeks after US ambassador-at-large for Religious Freedom Samuel D Brownback travelled to Dharamsala in India and met the Dalai Lama and discussed ways to advance religious freedom.

A group of four influential US lawmakers has introduced a resolution in Congress commending the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama for his commitment to global peace and non-violence.

The resolution, introduced in the House of Representatives, came weeks after US ambassador-at-large for Religious Freedom Samuel D Brownback travelled to Dharamsala in India and met the Dalai Lama and discussed ways to advance religious freedom.

The 83-year-old Dalai Lama, a globally revered figure and recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, lives in exile in the hill town of Dharamsala. He fled to India in early 1959 to escape from the Chinese occupation.

Close

The House resolution -- introduced by Congressman Ted Yoho and co-sponsored by Michael McCaul, Chris Smith and George McGovern -- recognises the significance of the genuine autonomy of Tibet and the Tibetan people and the work the 14th Dalai Lama has done to promote global peace, harmony and understanding.

related news

The resolution recognizes the cultural and religious significance of a genuinely autonomous Tibet and the deep bond between the American and Tibetan people.

It commends the 14th Dalai Lama for his commitment to global peace and non-violence.

It would be beneficial to convene a bipartisan, bicameral forum, either through a joint meeting of Congress, a tele-conference broadcast in the Auditorium at the Capitol Visitor Center, or roundtable between members of Congress and the Dalai Lama to discuss peaceful solutions to international conflicts, the resolution notes.

China, which firmly opposes any contact with the Dalai Lama by any foreign official, says the successor to the Dalai Lama must be chosen according to religious rituals and historical conventions as well as the backing from the ruling Communist Party.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 16, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #China #Dalai Lama #peace #US Congress

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.