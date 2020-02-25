App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Investors worried as COVID-19 spreads to Italy, France

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to understand why investors are cautious of the COVID-19 outbreak amid a global slowdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has spread to countries as far as Italy, Oman, France, Iran and South Korea, raising concerns among investors as the global economy is witnessing a slowdown.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that although the number of COVID-19 cases is declining in China, it has warned that the world should prepare in case of a pandemic.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to understand why investors are cautious of the outbreak amid a global slowdown.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 09:36 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #Health #video #world

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.