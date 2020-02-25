Reporter's Take | Investors worried as COVID-19 spreads to Italy, France

The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has spread to countries as far as Italy, Oman, France, Iran and South Korea, raising concerns among investors as the global economy is witnessing a slowdown.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that although the number of COVID-19 cases is declining in China, it has warned that the world should prepare in case of a pandemic.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to understand why investors are cautious of the outbreak amid a global slowdown.