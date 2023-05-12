English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Rail strikes in Britain disrupt services amid wage dispute standoff

    Many members of the drivers’ union Aslef commenced a 24-hour long strike on virtual platforms across all the big passenger operators in England which led to the stoppage of many major intercity and commuter services entirely.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 12, 2023 / 06:05 PM IST
    There will be no running trains on networks including Avanti, Southeastern, Govia Thameslink, Northern, West Midlands, TransPennine Express and CrossCountry.

    There will be no running trains on networks including Avanti, Southeastern, Govia Thameslink, Northern, West Midlands, TransPennine Express and CrossCountry.

    Rail services in Britain have been halted across most of the country after drivers began the first of the latest wave of planned strikes on May 12, following a long-standing dispute regarding wages.

    Many members of the drivers’ union Aslef commenced a 24-hour strike on various virtual platforms, affecting all major passenger operators in England, leading to the complete stoppage of many major intercity and commuter services. Cross-border services to Wales and Scotland have also been affected, as reported by The Guardian.

    “Talking to members in branches up and down the country, they are determined that strikes will go on as long as they need to. The government could sort this dispute out tomorrow if they made a sensible offer," stated Mick Whelan, General Secretary of Aslef.

    Along with an expected train strike on Saturday, which may severely disrupt many services, Aslef has also called for strikes on Friday as well as on May 31 and June 3 after rejecting a pay offer of 4% per year for more than two years from the train operators’ body, the Rail Delivery Group.

    Huw Merriam, the Rail Minister, repeated calls for both rail unions to put existing offers to a full vote. “The leadership has chosen not to put those offers to their members, and I feel if they did, there would be an opportunity for members to decide if they wish to take them,” he stated.

    Related stories

    There will be no running trains on networks, including Avanti, Southeastern, Govia Thameslink, Northern, West Midlands, TransPennine Express, and CrossCountry.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Britain #drivers #halt #Strike #trains
    first published: May 12, 2023 06:05 pm