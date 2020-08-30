172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|qatar-raises-minimum-wage-lifts-restriction-on-changing-jobs-5774361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 07:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Qatar raises minimum wage, lifts restriction on changing jobs

The new minimum wage is non-discriminatory and applies to all workers, the labour ministry said in a statement.

Reuters

Qatar announced on Sunday changes to its labour laws, raising its minimum wage on August 30 by 25 percent to 1,000 riyals ($274.6) a month and scrapping a requirement for employees to get the permission of their employers to change jobs.

It is the latest in a series of labour reforms by the 2022 FIFA World Cup host which in the lead up to the tournament has faced accusations that migrant workers are exploited.

The new minimum wage is non-discriminatory and applies to all workers, the labour ministry said in a statement.

Close

Companies must also provide workers with accommodation and food or an additional combined monthly stipend of 800 riyals, it said.

The United Nations' labour agency welcomed the changes.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) said Qatar was to become the first country in the region to adopt a non-discriminatory minimum wage.

It also said, in addition to other reforms, removing the need for employees to obtain a No Objection Certificate from their employers to change jobs "effectively dismantles" the "kafala" system.

The “kafala” sponsorship system is common in Gulf states, where visas for foreign workers are tied to their employer.

Qatar last December scrapped restrictions on leaving the country for hundreds of thousands of domestic workers left out of earlier reforms.

The changes announced on Sunday will come into effect in six months, the labour ministry said.

 
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 07:39 pm

tags #2022 FIFA World Cup #International Labour Organization #minimum wage #Qatar #Qatar minimum wage

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.