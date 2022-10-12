English
    Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe

    Putin again charged that the U.S. was likely behind the explosions that ripped through both links of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, causing a massive gas leak and taking them out of service.

    Associated Press
    October 12, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST
    The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine. (Image: Handout / 2022 Planet Labs PBC / AFP)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea.

    The U.S. has previously rejected similar allegations by Putin.
    Tags: #Europe #gas crisis #gas leakage #Nord Stream #Russia
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 04:52 pm
