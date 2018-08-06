App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 03:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

PTI announces Imran Khan as its Prime Minister candidate

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's parliamentary committee today officially nominated Imran Khan as the party's prime ministerial candidate, according to a media report.

Khan was nominated by PTI's parliamentary committee which met at a hotel here, DAWNNews TV reported.

He left his Banigala residence for the first time after his party's victory in last week's elections. Despite Khan's explicit instructions and refusal to travel with a large protocol, a number of cars and heavy security tagged along with him, the channel added.

While the exact date of the swearing-in of Pakistan's new prime minister has not been announced, reports say it could take place on August 14, the Independence Day of the country.

Pakistan's National Assembly comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 are directly elected. A party can only form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats in total.

Allies and reserved seats will take the PTI tally to 174 seats in the National Assembly.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 03:28 pm

tags #Imran Khan #PTI #World News

