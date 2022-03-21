English
    Plane carrying 133 crashes in China, casualties unknown

    Reuters
    March 21, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST
    A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 133 people has crashed in southwest China and caused a mountain fire with casualties unknown, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday.

    The Boeing 737 plane crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and "caused a mountain fire", CCTV said, citing the provincial emergency management bureau.

    The report added that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

    CCTV said a "China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 people has crashed in Teng county, Wuzhou, Guangxi, and caused a mountain fire."

    Local media reported that China Eastern flight MU5735 had not arrived at its scheduled destination in Guangzhou after it took off from the city of Kunming shortly after 1:00 pm (0500 GMT) Monday, citing airport staff.

    There was no immediate response from China Eastern when contacted by AFP.
    Reuters
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 01:52 pm
