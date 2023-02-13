English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Philippines says China coast guard used "laser" to disrupt resupply mission

    In a statement, the Philippine coast guard said the Feb. 6 incident took place at the Second Thomas Shoal, when a Chinese coast guard vessel directed the laser at its ship, causing temporary blindness to crew on the bridge and making "dangerous manoeuvres".

    Reuters
    February 13, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The Philippines on Monday accused China's coast guard of trying to block one of its vessels supporting a resupply mission for troops stationed on an atoll in the disputed South China Sea by directing a "military-grade laser" at crew on the ship.

    In a statement, the Philippine coast guard said the Feb. 6 incident took place at the Second Thomas Shoal, when a Chinese coast guard vessel directed the laser at its ship, causing temporary blindness to crew on the bridge and making "dangerous manoeuvres".

    "The deliberate blocking of the Philippine government ships to deliver food and supplies to our military personnel...is a blatant disregard for, and a clear violation of, Philippine sovereign rights in this part of the West Philippine Sea," the statement said.

    The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China has said it was ready to manage maritime issues "cordially" with the Philippines during President Ferdinand Marcos' visit to Beijing in January.