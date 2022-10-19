English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods

    "We are not asking for any kind of measure [such as] a rescheduling or a moratorium," the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the Financial Times. "We are asking for additional funds."

    Reuters
    October 19, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST
    People walk through floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hadeja, Nigeria, Monday, Sept 19, 2022. Nigeria is battling its worst floods in a decade with more than 300 people killed in 2021 including at least 20 this week.

    People walk through floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hadeja, Nigeria, Monday, Sept 19, 2022. Nigeria is battling its worst floods in a decade with more than 300 people killed in 2021 including at least 20 this week.

    Pakistan will ask international lenders for billions of dollars in loans after devastating floods exacerbated the South Asian nation's economic crisis, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

    "We are not asking for any kind of measure [such as] a rescheduling or a moratorium," the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the Financial Times. "We are asking for additional funds."

    The country needs "huge sums of money" for "mega undertakings" such as rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure damaged or washed away, the FT quoted Sharif as saying.

    Sharif did not specify the amount Pakistan is seeking, but repeated an estimate of $30 billion of flood losses, the report said.

    Earlier this month, the United Nations raised its humanitarian aid appeal for Pakistan five-fold to $816 million from $160 million, as a surge in water-borne diseases and fear of growing hunger pose new dangers after the unprecedented floods.

    Close

    The European Union also scaled up its flood assistance to 30 million euros ($29.57 million).

    A decline in Pakistan's currency is also pushing up the cost of imports, borrowing and debt servicing, and will further exacerbate inflation already running at a multi-decade high of 27.3%.

    The estimated $30 billion in damage to the economy from the floods along with rising concerns about Islamabad's ability to raise money to meet external financing requirements has worsened the situation.
    Reuters
    Tags: #floods #loans #Pakistan #World News
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 07:26 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.