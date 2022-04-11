Pakistan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Imran Khan supporters stage protests across Pakistan against his ouster as PM

Pakistan Political Crisis LIVE: Shahbaz Sharif submits his nomination papers at the National Assembly Secretariat
Pakistan’s Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, who is expected to become the next prime minister and who is the joint Opposition candidate, on April 10 submitted his nomination papers at the National Assembly Secretariat to contest the re-election for the slot of the prime minister.
PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former foreign minister, also submitted his papers for the same post.
The National Assembly Secretariat announced that the nomination papers of both candidates were scrutinised, after which they were accepted.
Babar Awan, a senior PTI leader challenged Sharif’s candidature saying that the PML-N faced several court cases, SAMMA TV reported.
As the scrutiny of nomination papers was being carried out, both Awan and Qureshi ran into a heated exchange with the NA secretary over Sharif’s nomination and when the official tried to explain a rule Qureshi repeatedly shouted, “This is not your job!” Awan said the Constitution requires a candidate to be honest, but Sharid faced several cases.
PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan said that the secretary had allowed extra time to enable the PTI leaders to challenge the nomination. He also said that only the speaker could hear the objections. Qureshi reacted by saying that PML-N had resorted to rigging though it was yet to take power.
The National Assembly session to elect the new leader of the House will convene on April 11. (PTI)