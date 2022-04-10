Pakistan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Imran Khan loses trust vote, ousted as the Prime Minister

Imran Khan loses trust vote, removed as the Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan late Saturday was finally voted out from the position of the prime minister through a vote of no-confidence motion — the first in the country’s history — at the end of a day full of high political drama which also saw the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri resigning from their positions.

The no-confidence motion against the former prime minister was passed during a crucial session of the National Assembly which commenced at 10:30 am on Saturday morning and culminated in the wee hours of Sunday.

As many as 174 lawmakers voted in favour of the motion to oust the Prime Minister without PTI dissenters. Ayaz Sadiq couldn’t cast vote as he was chairing the session. Treasury benches MNAs left the house after National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser stepped down from his post and handed over the charge to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq.

“174 have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution… consequently the resolution for a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan has been passed with a majority,” announced Ayaz Sadiq.

The no-confidence motions were moved against them by the opposition parties.

Lower house Speaker Asad Qaisar, a member of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, who had adjourned the house three times on Saturday, announced his resignation, heightening the drama in the chamber. "The country's interests must be the priority," he said.

Khan's allies blocked the no-confidence motion last week and dissolved the lower house of parliament, prompting the country's Supreme Court to intervene and allow the vote to go through. The prime minister's supporters claim there is a foreign conspiracy to oust him.

Khan, 69, surged to power in 2018, but recently lost his parliamentary majority when allies quit his coalition government. Opposition parties say he has failed to revive an economy battered by COVID-19 or fulfill promises to make Pakistan a corruption-free, prosperous nation respected on the world stage. Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif is expected to become prime minister

Next Pakistan Prime Minister to be elected on April 11, Pakistan Media reports

If Imran Khan loses the trust vote, the next Prime Minister will be elected on April 11, reports Pakistani media.

Voting complete in the National Assembly of Pakistan, 174 votes cast



Voting on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan has been concluded in the Pakistan National Assembly.

(Source: PTV)



Sad day for Pakistan….. return of looters a good man sent home

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 9, 2022

Voting has been completed, and 174 votes have been cast.

Request in IHC to put put Imran Khan Shah, Mehmood Qureshi, and Fawad Chaudhary be put on ECL

A request has been put in Islamabad High Court to put Imran Khan Shah, Mehmood Qureshi, and Fawad Chaudhary be put on ECL, reports Pakistan's Geo News

Vote of no-confidence commences in National Assembly in Pakistan



Voting on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan has been started in the Pakistan National Assembly. (Source: PTV)



Prisoner vans deployed outside the Parliament House in Islamabad

Prisoner vans deployed outside the Parliament House in Islamabad ahead of voting on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Pakistan | Prisoner vans deployed outside the Parliament House in Islamabad ahead of voting on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser expected to resign

Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser & Deputy speaker Qasim Suri to resign when Parliament reconvenes reported Pakistani Media. The Speaker announced their resignation in Parliament, saying he can't compromise with the constitution of Pakistan, and that he is faithful and loyal towards to Imran Khan who has taken a stand for the sovereign Pakistan

Imran Khan rejects reports claiming dismissal of Army chief Gen Bajwa

Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday night rejected reports that he had dismissed Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, amidst the raging political and constitutional crisis in the country over a no-confidence motion against him in Parliament.

Talking to a group of his favourite journalists, who are known for defending him in the talk-shows, Khan rejected rumours about making any change in the Army leadership.

"There was neither any talk of dismissing the army chief nor was this on the cards," Khan told journalists after chairing an emergency Cabinet meeting where it was decided that he should not resign despite losing majority in the National Assembly and facing possible defeat in the no-confidence motion which he has been trying to stall. "I will do my job as per the law and in line with the Constitution," he was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

Govt employees stopped from leaving Pakistan

All government employees stopped from leaving Pakistan , all airports issued alert, emergency imposed in several hospitals and security increased, no official allowed to leave Pakistan without NOC" : Pakistani Media

PM Imran Khan vows not to resign

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held an emergency meeting of his Cabinet on Saturday night as he vowed not to resign and "fight till the last ball", even though his government is expected to lose a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. Khan chaired the emergency Cabinet meeting where it was decided that he should not resign, sources said, according to PTI.

The emergency Cabinet meeting has taken many by surprise as Khan has little chance of surviving the no confidence motion against him. Later, Khan met with a group of his favourite journalists, who are known for defending him in the talk-shows, and rejected rumours about making any change in the army leadership. The cricketer-turned-politician also announced that he will not resign and fight till the last ball.

He said that he was not interfering in the process of implementation of the orders of the Supreme Court to hold a no-confidence vote. Meanwhile, top courts have become active and the Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court were expected to become operational by midnight to take action if the orders to complete voting on a no-confidence motion against Khan were not implemented till the end of the day.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, who had instructed the relevant officials of the top court to open the doors at 12am, has reached the apex court, sources said, as the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is yet to allow voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan. (PTI)

Pakistan army chief meets PM Khan amid impasse over no-confidence vote

Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday met Prime Minister Imran Khan amid an impasse over a parliamentary vote to oust the premier, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The meeting comes hours after parliament was abruptly adjourned before the vote that Khan was widely expected to lose.

Khan's allies blocked a no-confidence motion last week and dissolved the lower house of parliament, but Pakistan's top court on Thursday ordered that the vote be held by Saturday.

It is yet to happen, despite nearly 12 hours passing since the session started on Saturday.

Members of Khan's party had suggested on Friday they would try to delay the vote for as long as possible. They have said there is a foreign conspiracy to oust him.

The cricket star turned politician has vowed to "struggle" against any move to replace him.

Before Saturday's session was adjourned, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, expected to become prime minister if Khan is ousted, urged lower house Speaker Asad Qaiser to ensure the vote was carried out as a matter of priority.

The speaker said he would implement the court order "in true letter and spirit".

An emergency petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday, seeking to restrain Prime Imran Khan from removing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The IHC will hear the matter on emergency in view of extraordinary political situation in the country.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is yet to allow voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan has decided to open the Supreme Court's doors at 12am, as the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is yet to allow voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, reports Pakistan's Geo News quoting sources. (ANI)

Security deployed outside the Pakistan National Assembly in Islamabad ahead of voting on no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan



Security deployed outside the Pakistan National Assembly in Islamabad ahead of voting on no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

Pakistani Media reports suggest that Election Commission, Islamabad HC & Supreme Court are being opened

Amidst the No-Confidence Motion against PM Imran Khan, the Election Commission is being opened, as it will be involved if there is contempt move against speaker, the Islamabad High Court will be opened as it will will be involved in contempt of court proceedings and the Supreme Court to open at midnight, which is the deadline for trust vote.

Pak NA's session to decide PM Imran's fate witnesses multiple adjournments; voting on trust motion doubtful

The crucial session of Pakistan's Parliament convened on Saturday in line with a landmark Supreme Court ruling to decide the fate of embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed multiple adjournments and heated arguments, but the voting on a no-confidence motion against him appeared to be a distant possibility before the end of the day.

The joint Opposition a rainbow of socialist, liberal and radically religious parties - need 172 members in the 342-member house to oust Prime Minister Khan. They have garnered the support of more than the needed strength with the help of some allies of the ruling coalition and rebels from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a Naya Pakistan', has been dogged by claims of economic mismanagement as his government battles depleting foreign exchange reserves and double-digit inflation.

Assembly Adjourned As Per Plans of Govt, Unlikely No-trust Vote Today

The Pakistan National Assembly was adjourned again shortly after resuming after Iftar break as per plans of the ruling PTI government, reported News 18 adding it is unlikely the no-confidence motion will take place today, according to Pakistan news media Geo Tv. Meanwhile, reports state secretariat said the session will likely to continue till 12 am

PTI submitted a reference against 20 deviant members to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser

PTI submitted a reference against 20 deviant members to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser as they aim to get dissident party members unseated. The reference against the members filed under Article 63(A)

NA session for voting on no-confidence motion against PM Imran resumes after Iftar break

The proceedings of a crucial session of the National Assembly for voting on the no-confidence motion against embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan resumed on Saturday after Iftar.

The National Assembly has suspended its proceedings till 7:30 pm (IST 8:00 pm) for Iftar, the meal eaten after sunset during Ramzan to break the day's fast. Voting on the no-confidence motion is expected after 8 pm (IST 8:30 pm). The crucial session of the National Assembly to decide the fate of Prime Minister Khan began on Saturday morning.

NA Session is likely to continue till 12AM

The session will likely continue till 12 am (local time), while PM Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet at 9 pm, reports Pakistan's Geo News quoting National Assembly Secretariat sources

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan calls emergency session of the cabinet amid the no-confidence motion

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called an emergency session of the cabinet amid the no-confidence motion against him under consideration in the National Assembly: Pakistan's ARY News (ANI)

Sabotaging no-trust vote against Imran would imply contempt of court: Bilawal

While addressing the Pakistan National Assembly, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday said that sabotaging the no-trust motion would imply contempt of court.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Bilawal said that if voting does not take place it will be a violation of the constitution. He reiterated that the court has bound the speaker to not sabotage the no-trust vote.

Bilawal said that if any conspiracy was being hatched against Pakistan before March 7, then it should have been aroused at that time. "Imran Khan came up with the idea of this conspiracy only when he lost the majority. Imran Khan is still not present in the House and cannot defend himself," said Bilawal.

The Chairman of PPP slammed Imran Khan for "running away from transparent elections".

Voting on no-confidence motion against PM Imran expected to be held after Iftar: PML-N lawmaker

The much-awaited voting on the no-confidence motion against embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to take place after Iftar, the meal eaten after sunset during Ramzan to break the day's fast, a lawmaker from the Opposition PML-N party said in Parliament on Saturday.

Speaking in the National Assembly session after the adjournment, Khawaja Saad Rafique of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said the speaker had promised that the voting would be held after Iftar. According to Geo News, the voting is expected to take place after 8 PM. The session was originally adjourned till 12:30 pm, but was seemingly delayed as Opposition and government members held meetings

US bluntly rejects Pak PM Khan's allegations of 'conspiracy' to overthrow his govt

The US has bluntly rejected Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan's latest allegations of a "foreign conspiracy" plotted in Washington to overthrow his government with the help of the Opposition parties, saying there is "absolutely no truth" to these claims.

Khan has been claiming that the Opposition's no-confidence motion against him was the result of a foreign conspiracy because of his independent foreign policy and funds were being channelled from abroad to oust him from power. In an address to the nation on Friday, the 69-year-old prime minister reiterated his allegations that a senior US diplomat threatened regime change in Pakistan

Pak Parliament's crucial session to decide PM Imran's fate resumes after long adjournment

Pakistan Parliament's crucial session to take up the no-confidence motion against defiant Prime Minister Imran Khan resumed after a long adjournment on Saturday, amid indications that the no-trust vote could be delayed after the government pressed for a discussion on the so-called "foreign conspiracy" against it. In line with a landmark Supreme Court order, the National Assembly's session began in the morning. National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser is chairing the session which began at 10:30 am (11:00 IST).

Pak Parliament's crucial session to decide fate of PM Imran Khan adjourned temporarily

Pakistan Parliament's crucial session to take up the no-confidence motion against defiant Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Saturday adjourned temporarily over ruckus amid indications that the no-trust vote could be delayed after the government pressed for a discussion on the so-called "foreign conspiracy" against it. In line with a landmark Supreme Court order, the National Assembly's session began in the morning. National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser is chairing the session which began at 10:30 am.

Pakistan vote on ousting PM Khan delayed, uncertainty continues

Pakistan's parliament abruptly adjourned before a planned vote on ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan and had not reconvened as scheduled on Saturday as political uncertainty continued to grip the nuclear-armed country.

Members of Khan's party had suggested on Friday they would try to delay the vote as much as possible. The cricket star turned politician has vowed to "struggle" against any move to replace him, the latest twist in a crisis that has threatened political and economic stability in the South Asian nation of 220 million people.

Khan's allies had blocked a similar no-confidence vote last Sunday, but the country's Supreme Court ruled that move unconstitutional, ordering parliament to reconvene.

Pakistan parliament adjourns before planned ouster vote on PM Khan

Pakistan's parliament adjourned on Saturday, delaying a no-confidence motion that could oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, days after his allies blocked a similar measure.

Lawmakers will reconvene at 12:30 p.m. (0730 GMT), said Speaker Asad Qaisar.

Pak Parliament's crucial session begins to vote on no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's Parliament on Saturday started its crucial session to take up the no-confidence resolution against defiant Prime Minister Imran Khan who faces the possibility of being the first premier in the country's history to be voted out in a no-trust motion. In line with a landmark Supreme Court order, the National Assembly's session for voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan began in morning. The Opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to orchestrate the downfall of Prime Minister Khan.

Pakistan's Parliament set to vote on no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's Parliament is all set to vote on the crucial no-confidence resolution on Saturday against defiant Prime Minister Imran Khan who faces the possibility of being the first premier in the country's history to be voted out in a no-trust motion. In line with a landmark Supreme Court order, the National Assembly's session for voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan will take place at 10:30 AM (local time).

The Opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to orchestrate the downfall of Prime Minister Khan. They have garnered the support of more than the needed strength with the help of some allies of the ruling coalition and rebels from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of the 69-year-old cricketer-turned politician. According to the Orders of the Day' issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on Friday, voting on the no-confidence motion is at the fourth position in the six-point agenda of the National Assembly (NA), the lower house of Parliament.

Pakistan parliament to meet Saturday to decide PM Khan's fate

Pakistan's parliament will convene on Saturday, April 9, to vote on removing Imran Khan as prime minister, an official notice said on Friday, potentially cutting short his term as leader.

The country's top court ruled late on Thursday that Khan must face the no-confidence vote, which he is widely expected to lose, meaning he would be ousted from office.

The lower house of parliament has been convened for a session on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. (0530 GMT), the speaker's office said in an order paper. The vote, brought by the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, is the fourth point on the agenda.

Imran Khan calls for street rallies in his support

A defiant Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that he is in a fight to protect the country's sovereignty and called his supporters to the streets to defy opponents determined to unseat him.

Khan delivered an impassioned televised address to the nation on the eve of a no-confidence vote in parliament, a day after Pakistans Supreme Court blocked his bid to stay in power, ruling that his move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was illegal.

Thursday's court decision set the stage for a no-confidence vote, with opposition lawmakers saying they have the 172 votes in the 342-seat assembly needed to unseat Khan, after several of his ruling party members and a small, but key, coalition partner defected.

Pakistan PM Khan says he will not recognise opposition attempt to oust him

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday he would not recognise an opposition government if it succeeded in an attempt to oust him, the latest twist in a political crisis engulfing the nuclear-armed nation.

"I will not accept an imported government," he said in a late-night address, suggesting the move to oust him was part of a foreign conspiracy and calling for peaceful protests on Sunday. "I'm ready for a struggle."

The crisis has threatened political and economic stability in the country of 220 million people, where the military has ruled for half its history.

Khan, who opposed the U.S.-led intervention in Afghanistan and has developed relations with Russia since becoming prime minister, has accused the United States of supporting a plot to oust him. Washington has dismissed the accusation. If he loses the no-confidence vote, the opposition will put forward a candidate for prime minister.

Pakistani dissidents hail their country's apex court ruling

A group of prominent Pakistani dissidents Friday welcomed the ruling of their country's Supreme Court ruling, restoring its elected parliament after its unlawful dissolution by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Supreme Court has ruled on the right side of history by upholding the Constitution of Pakistan, South Asians Against Terrorism and for Human Rights (SAATH), a pro-democracy outfit of Pakistanis said. This is also the time when all institutions of the state look back at the debris of the last four years, it said in a statement.





