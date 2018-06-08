Pakistan bans social studies textbooks that show Kashmir as part of India

Pakistan has banned social studies textbooks in private schools in Punjab state after they showed Kashmir as a part of India in map printed in them, according to a report by The Times of India.

The district executive officers have also been instructed to confiscate such textbooks from the warehouses of all private schools in the state.

Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) has also lodged a police complaint against private school administrations and the textbook publishers for committing a 'grave mistake', the report suggests.

On June 4, Abdul Qayyum, Managing Director, PCTB issued a notification banning all social studies books in private schools across the Punjab state.

A copy of the notification was sent to all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Punjab, the Chief Minister’s office, along with publishers and dealers.

The notification said: “The books on social studies for Grade II, IV, V, VII and VIII have controversial/objectionable contents, especially with reference to the map of Pakistan.”

The map of Pakistan printed in these textbooks shows Kashmir as a part of India.