Omicron virus: CDC recommends Pfizer booster shots for children aged 12 and above

The COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech is the only US option for children of any age.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
The CDC recommended the booster shot for younger adolescents at least five months after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Representative image: Reuters)

Amid an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended expanding eligibility of booster doses for children as young as 12.

In a statement released on January 5, the CDC said it was “endorsing the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation to expand eligibility of booster doses to those 12 to 15 years old.” Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older.

The CDC recommended the booster shot for younger adolescents at least five months after their second dose.

“CDC now recommends that adolescents aged 12 to 17 years old should receive a booster shot 5 months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series,” it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the Omicron varaint of coronavirus

The COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech is the only US option for children of any age.

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized an extra Pfizer shot for kids aged 12 to 15. But before those extra shots can begin, the CDC recommendation was a must.

“It is critical that we protect our children and teens from COVID-19 infection and the complications of severe disease,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in the statement. “This booster dose will provide optimized protection against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. I encourage all parents to keep their children up to date with CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine recommendations,” he added.

Also read | Here’s what health experts have to say about the fast moving Omicron variant

Vaccines still offer strong protection against serious illness from any type of COVID-19. But health authorities are urging everyone who’s eligible to get a booster dose for their best chance at avoiding milder breakthrough infections from the highly contagious omicron mutant.

The omicron variant accounted for 95 percent of new coronavirus infections last week, according to US health officials' latest estimates.

Pfizer is studying its vaccine, in even smaller doses, for children younger than 5.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #Omicron #United States #world
first published: Jan 6, 2022 09:19 am

