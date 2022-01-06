Omicron virus: CDC recommends Pfizer booster shots for children aged 12 and above

The CDC recommended the booster shot for younger adolescents at least five months after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Representative image: Reuters)

Amid an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended expanding eligibility of booster doses for children as young as 12.

In a statement released on January 5, the CDC said it was “endorsing the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation to expand eligibility of booster doses to those 12 to 15 years old.” Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older.



The CDC recommended the booster shot for younger adolescents at least five months after their second dose.

“CDC now recommends that adolescents aged 12 to 17 years old should receive a booster shot 5 months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series,” it said.

The COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech is the only US option for children of any age.

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized an extra Pfizer shot for kids aged 12 to 15. But before those extra shots can begin, the CDC recommendation was a must.

“It is critical that we protect our children and teens from COVID-19 infection and the complications of severe disease,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in the statement. “This booster dose will provide optimized protection against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. I encourage all parents to keep their children up to date with CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine recommendations,” he added.

Vaccines still offer strong protection against serious illness from any type of COVID-19. But health authorities are urging everyone who’s eligible to get a booster dose for their best chance at avoiding milder breakthrough infections from the highly contagious omicron mutant.

The omicron variant accounted for 95 percent of new coronavirus infections last week, according to US health officials' latest estimates.

Pfizer is studying its vaccine, in even smaller doses, for children younger than 5.