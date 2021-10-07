Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature

Twitter/NobelPrize

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah has been announced as the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature.

The writer won for his "uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugees in the gulf between cultures and continents."

The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.14 million). The prizes, for achievements in science, literature and peace, were created through a bequest in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and wealthy businessman Alfred Nobel.

"Characters find themselves in a hiatus between cultures and continents, between a life that was and a life emerging; it is an insecure state that can never be resolved," the Nobel Committee for Literature said in a statement.

Gurnah, born in 1948, lives in Britain and is known for his English novels including Paradise and Desertion. Paradise that came out in 1944, told the story of a boy growing up in Tanzania in the early 20th century, won the Booker Prize and marked Gurnah's breakthrough as a novelist.

The prizes, for achievements in science, literature and peace, were created through a bequest in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and wealthy businessman Alfred Nobel. They have been awarded since 1901, with the final prize in the line-up - economics - a later addition.

Past winners have primarily been novelists such as Ernest Hemingway, Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Toni Morrison, poets such as Pablo Neruda, Joseph Brodsky and Rabindranath Tagore, or playwrights such as Harold Pinter and Eugene O'Neill.

But writers have also won for bodies of work that include short fiction, history, essays, biography or journalism. Winston Churchill won for his memoirs, Bertrand Russell for his philosophy and Bob Dylan for his lyrics. Last year's award was won by American poet Louise Gluck.

Beyond the prize money and prestige, the Nobel literature award generates a vast amount of attention for the winning author, often spurring book sales and introducing less well-known winners to a broader international public.