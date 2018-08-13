App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 08:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Netflix CFO David Wells to step down

Wells intends to resign after helping the company find a successor. The search will include both internal and external candidates, the company said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Netflix Inc's Chief Financial Officer David Wells plans to step down, the company said on Monday.

Wells intends to resign after helping the company find a successor. The search will include both internal and external candidates, the company said.

Wells joined Netflix in 2004, two years after the company went public, and has served as CFO since 2010.

The company's shares were down nearly a percent at $342.50 before the bell.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 08:40 pm

tags #David Wells #Netflix Inc #World News

