Netflix CEO Reed Hastings meets Anurag Thakur, talks about new IT rules

Reed Hastings has visited India a few months after Netflix announced that it will be unveiling its first fully-owned post-production facility in Mumbai in 2022.

Moneycontrol News
September 22, 2021 / 01:55 PM IST
Good discussion with Mr Reed Hastings (Co-Founder & CEO Netflix), Anurag Thakur posted on Instagram after meeting the Netflix CEO. (Image: Twitter/@ianuragthakur)


Netflix co-founder, chairman and co-chief executive officer Reed Hastings, who is currently on his India visit, met union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur on September 21.

"Good discussion with Mr Reed Hastings (Co-Founder & CEO Netflix). Today consumers of content are traveling the world through stories; India offers a variety of opportunities and ideas – in multiple languages. I presented the Bhagwat Gita to Mr Hastings," the union minister posted on Instagram.







In the meeting, Thakur and Hastings discussed the newly implemented Information Technology Rules and other issues, reported The Indian Express citing government sources.

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, has covered digital media and over the top platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime for the first time.

Hastings has visited the country a few months after the global streaming platform announced that it will be unveiling its first fully-owned post-production facility in Mumbai in 2022.

He met other senior government officials on the day, said the report

Also read | With Netflix, Karan Johar ending deal, will this spell good news for other OTTs?

According to Netflix, the facility will pioneer advanced media management workflows that will allow a seamless partnership with India’s post-production community. It will have 40 offline editing rooms designed as a flexible, collaborative and inspiring environment for showrunners, directors, editors and sound designers to create their best work, Netflix had said.

During his last visit to India in 2019, Hastings had announced an investment of Rs 3,000 crore in content for the Indian market, which it had invested in two years.

In March, Netflix announced a slate of 41 new titles for the country. "At Netflix, we love to tell stories that bring us together, films and series told authentically by Indian creators you love as well as voices that are new. But how do we identify that one story that everyone will love? We don’t. Each and every one of us has our own tastes and moods and all of us want to see our lives reflected on screen," Netflix India Vice President-Content Monika Shergill had said in a statement.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Sep 22, 2021 01:55 pm

