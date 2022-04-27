English
    Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years in jail for corruption: Source

    The case was the first of 11 corruption charges against the Nobel laureate, each carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. The source declined to be identified because her trials are being held behind closed doors.

    Reuters
    April 27, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
    A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday found deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption and sentenced her to five years in jail, according to a source with knowledge of the proceedings.

    The case was the first of 11 corruption charges against the Nobel laureate, each carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. The source declined to be identified because her trials are being held behind closed doors.



    Tags: #Aung San Suu Kyi #Myanmar #World News
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 09:48 am
