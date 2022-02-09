MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:What do you think went right for the agro sector in Budget 2022? To know more register for our live webinar on 9th Feb 5pm with NCDEX. Click Here.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Microsoft eyeing deal to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant

    The talks may not result in an offer, according to the report.

    Reuters
    February 09, 2022 / 06:34 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

    (Image Courtesy: Reuters)


    Microsoft Corp is considering a deal to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

    The talks may not result in an offer, according to the report.


    Shares of Mandiant rose more than 18%, while those of Microsoft were up 1.1% in late afternoon trading.


    Mandiant became a standalone entity again last year when FireEye Inc - which acquired the company in 2013 - sold its products business and the FireEye name for $1.2 billion to a consortium led by private-equity firm Symphony Technology Group.


    Mandiant, which has a market capitalization of about $3.6 billion, focuses on cyber-incident response and cybersecurity testing.


    A deal to buy Mandiant would help Microsoft beef up its products that protect its clients from cybersecurity threats. The software giant bought two smaller cybersecurity companies in 2021 and said it would spend $20 billion on cybersecurity over the next five years.

    Close

    Related stories

    Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mandiant declined to comment.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Mandiant #Microsoft #World News
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 06:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.