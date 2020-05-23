App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 05:41 PM IST | Source: AP

Mexico finds a kilo of meth hidden in wheel of cheese

The National Guard said the “artisanal” cheese was apparently not produced in a factory. It was found at a package shipping warehouse near Mexico City and was being sent to an address in the United States.

AP @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Authorities in Mexico said Friday they found over 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram) of methamphetamine hidden in the center of a wheel of cheese.


The National Guard said the “artisanal” cheese was apparently not produced in a factory. It was found at a package shipping warehouse near Mexico City and was being sent to an address in the United States.


X-rays showed an usual bulk at the center of the wheel, and authorities crumbled it apart to find the plastic-wrapped drugs.


The Guard did not specify what kind of cheese it was — Mexico has many types — but it appeared to be a “cotija,” a raw cow’s milk cheese made in Michoacán state. Michoacán is also known for producing meth.



First Published on May 23, 2020 05:39 pm

tags #cheese #methamphetamine #Mexico #World News

