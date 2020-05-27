App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Merck to buy Austrian vaccine maker as it jumps into COVID-19 race

It also announced a partnership with privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to develop an experimental oral antiviral drug against COVID-19

Reuters

Merck & Co Inc , which has largely kept to the sidelines of the race for COVID-19 treatments, said it was buying Austrian vaccine maker Themis Bioscience and would collaborate with research nonprofit IAVI to develop two separate vaccines.

It also announced a partnership with privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to develop an experimental oral antiviral drug against COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Merck did not disclose the terms of the acquisition of Themis, a privately held company.

Close

Most big pharmaceutical companies have already placed their bets on COVID-19 treatments. But Merck has been waiting for opportunities with proven track records, Chief Executive Ken Frazier said.

related news

"We wanted to be in a position where we could choose things that have the right kind of characteristics to make a contribution for a virus that's likely to be with us for some time," he told Reuters in an interview.

Both vaccines under development are designed to be delivered in a single dose.

The Themis vaccine, developed in collaboration with the Institut Pasteur in Paris, is based on a modified measles virus that delivers bits of the SARS-CoV-2 virus into the body to prevent COVID-19.

It was developed in part through funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Merck said it moving quickly with this candidate and expects to start vaccinating volunteers "within weeks."

The IAVI vaccine uses the same technology as Merck‘s Ebola vaccine ERVEBO, recently approved by the European Commission and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

That candidate, which Merck is developing jointly with IAVI, is expected to start human trials sometime this year, Frazier said.

The U.S. Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) is backing the effort.

Both vaccines are made using technologies that have resulted in licensed products, unlike some frontrunners, such as the rapidly developed vaccine from Moderna Inc , which is expected to start large, late-stage clinical trials in July.

More than 100 vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV-2 are in development, with about 12 in human testing designed mainly to evaluate safety.

Last week, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said Merck's vaccine, and those from Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi , were a month or two behind Moderna's, but may be added to large efficacy trials this summer as they wrap up early-stage studies.

"I think we'll be in a position to participate," Frazier said of Merck's vaccines.

Merck intends to shoulder the cost of scaling up production of the vaccines before either has been proven to work, although it has not yet determined where they will be manufactured commercially, he said.

Doses of the Themis vaccine are already being made in France for clinical trials. Merck plans to begin early production of the vaccine it is developing with IAVI at its plant in Pennsylvania.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen said in a research note she expected Merck to be "an important player in the COVID-19 vaccines and treatments landscape" and called the approach to pursue multiple vaccine strategies "a good means to diversify risk."

Merck shares were up around 1.5% in late trading, as the broader U.S. stock market jumped.

Frazier said Merck had not signed any pacts with the U.S. government to deliver doses of either vaccine to Americans first, adding that it was committed to making its vaccines accessible globally and affordably. The drugmaker said it signed a memorandum of understanding with CEPI and Institut Pasteur outlining its commitment to a global vaccine that is distributed based on need.

Ridgeback's antiviral drug, EIDD-2801, is designed to block virus reproduction and has shown promise in animal studies of multiple coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2. It has also been shown to be safe and well-tolerated in early stage trials.

Frazier compared it to Gilead Sciences' remdesivir, but it would be a pill, rather than an intravenous infusion. Efficacy trials will start later this year.

"If the drug works, we would be able to produce billions of doses," Frazier added.

The United States has recorded more than 1.6 million new coronavirus infections and over 97,000 deaths, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 09:50 am

tags #coronavirus #Merck #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 pandemic | Companies may get input tax credit for relief goods donations: Report

COVID-19 pandemic | Companies may get input tax credit for relief goods donations: Report

‘Certainly not an eye-wash’: Nobel-winning economist Abhijit Banerjee on Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus

‘Certainly not an eye-wash’: Nobel-winning economist Abhijit Banerjee on Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus

Modi Govt 2.0 | Centre-state ties go downhill

Modi Govt 2.0 | Centre-state ties go downhill

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.