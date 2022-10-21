English
    L'Oreal posts brisk sales rise despite disruptions in China

    Nicolas Hieronimus, chief executive officer of L'Oreal, said all markets progressed in the period, although lockdowns weighed heavily on the company's largest division , L'Oreal Luxe, in the key Chinese market.

    Reuters
    October 21, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

    Cosmetics group L'Oreal posted robust sales growth over the third quarter, lifted by brisk demand in Europe and the United States, which helped offset disruptions in China due to COVID-19 restrictions.

    L'Oreal, the group behind Maybelline mascara and Lancome skincare, posted sales of 9.58 billion euros, up 9.1%, like-for-like, slightly outpacing analyst expectations for 8.3% organic sales growth.

    Curbs on travel in China, including its popular duty-free tourist destination Hainan, dragged down the performance of the company, which posted growth overall of just 0.3%, but business sped up in September.

    In the United States, sales grew 9.3% despite a slow July, with a strong return of demand during the back-to-school period.

    Sales grew 10.5% in Europe, with L'Oreal flagging market share gains in key markets such as Germany, Spain and Britain.

    Consumer goods and luxury companies have posted strong trading updates as shoppers shrug off higher prices and continue to spend.

    Estee Lauder reports first quarter earnings on Nov. 2.
