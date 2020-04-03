App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 09:01 PM IST | Source: Reuters

'Lean on Me' singer Bill Withers passes away at 81

'Lean On Me' was based on his childhood in West Virginia, when neighbours would help each other in times of difficulty or recession.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits 'Lean on Me', 'Lovely Day' and 'Ain't No Sunshine', has passed away at the age of 81, Rolling Stone magazine reported, citing a statement from his family.

'Lean On Me' was based on his childhood in West Virginia, when neighbours would help each other in times of difficulty or recession.

The song is one of the many classics to be revived in the coronavirus crisis as many people assist others and pay tribute to frontline workers.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #Bill Withers #World News

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.