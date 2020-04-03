'Lean on Me' singer Bill Withers passes away at 81

Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits 'Lean on Me', 'Lovely Day' and 'Ain't No Sunshine', has passed away at the age of 81, Rolling Stone magazine reported, citing a statement from his family.

'Lean On Me' was based on his childhood in West Virginia, when neighbours would help each other in times of difficulty or recession.

The song is one of the many classics to be revived in the coronavirus crisis as many people assist others and pay tribute to frontline workers.