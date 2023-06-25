Russia-Ukraine War Updates: Rebellion against Putin called off, Wanger chief to move to Belarus

Following the directive of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner group, to cease their advance on Moscow, the Kremlin announced that charges against him would be dismissed and that the troops who supported him would not face prosecution.
According to video footage, the Wagner fighters successfully seized the city of Rostov, which is located hundreds of miles to the south. They swiftly moved northward in a convoy, transporting tanks and armored trucks, and forcefully broke through barricades that were set up to impede their progress. However, on Saturday night, a Reuters witness reported that they commenced a withdrawal from the Rostov military headquarters they had initially captured.
On Saturday, a defiant mercenary commander announced that he had instructed his troops to cease their advance towards Moscow and instead retreat to field camps within Ukraine. This move appears to de-escalate a highly critical crisis that posed the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his long tenure of over two decades.
