Russia-Ukraine War Updates: Rebellion against Putin called off, Wanger chief to move to Belarus

June 25, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

According to video footage, the Wagner fighters successfully seized the city of Rostov, which is located hundreds of miles to the south. They swiftly moved northward in a convoy, transporting tanks and armored trucks, and forcefully broke through barricades that were set up to impede their progress. However, on Saturday night, a Reuters witness reported that they commenced a withdrawal from the Rostov military headquarters they had initially captured.