November 09, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt across north India

Strong tremors were felt across north India in the small hours of Wednesday after a 6. 3 magnitude earthquake struck the Himalayan region near Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand along the Nepal border.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the epicenter of the earthquake was in Nepal, about 90 km east-southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, and it struck at 1.57 am Wednesday.

The tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas of Ghaziabad and Gurugram and even in Lucknow, jolting people out of their sleep.