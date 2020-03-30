Jefferies Group CFO dies due to coronavirus complications

Peregrine Broadbent, the chief financial officer of Jefferies Group LLC, has died from coronavirus complications, the company said in a statement on March 30.



"For over a dozen years, Peg has been our CFO and partner, and helped us build Jefferies from less than half its current size, and navigate through hard times and good times," the company said in a statement. "He has also been a much-loved and respected leader to the incredible global team that provides the support, foundation, and glue across our firm."





Broadbent is survived by his wife and four children, the statement added.



Broadbent, who was 56 years old, joined the New York-based investment banking firm in 2007 after 16 years at Morgan Stanley. The company has appointed Teri Gendron, CFO of Jefferies Financial Group, as the interim CFO and chief accounting officer of Jefferies Group.COVID-19, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has claimed over 33,000 lives worldwide. The US has seen a significant rise in cases in the last month, and New York has now become the epicentre of the outbreak.