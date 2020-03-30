App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 08:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jefferies Group CFO dies due to coronavirus complications

The company has appointed Teri Gendron, CFO of Jefferies Financial Group, as the interim CFO and chief accounting officer of Jefferies Group.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Peregrine Broadbent, the chief financial officer of Jefferies Group LLC, has died from coronavirus complications, the company said in a statement on March 30.

Broadbent, who was 56 years old, joined the New York-based investment banking firm in 2007 after 16 years at Morgan Stanley. The company has appointed Teri Gendron, CFO of Jefferies Financial Group, as the interim CFO and chief accounting officer of Jefferies Group.

"For over a dozen years, Peg has been our CFO and partner, and helped us build Jefferies from less than half its current size, and navigate through hard times and good times," the company said in a statement. "He has also been a much-loved and respected leader to the incredible global team that provides the support, foundation, and glue across our firm."




Broadbent is survived by his wife and four children, the statement added.



COVID-19, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has claimed over 33,000 lives worldwide. The US has seen a significant rise in cases in the last month, and New York has now become the epicentre of the outbreak.


First Published on Mar 30, 2020 08:21 am

tags #Business #Jefferies Group #world

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.