Jeff Bezos to travel to space on first crewed flight of rocket New Shepard

If Bezos plan becomes successful, he will be the first of the billionaire space tycoons to experience a ride aboard the rocket technology that he's poured millions into developing.

Moneycontrol News
June 07, 2021 / 05:54 PM IST
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Businessman Jeff Bezos will be flying to space on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, scheduled for July 20. The rocket ship is made by his space company Blue Origin.

Along with him, his younger brother, Mark Bezos, will also join the flight, CNN reported.

"Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend," Bezos said in an Instagram post.

Astronauts on set: Space station may host wave of TV shows, films

If Bezos' plan becomes successful, he will be the first of the billionaire space tycoons to experience a ride aboard the rocket technology that he's poured millions into developing. Apart from SpaceX founder Elon Musk, British billionaire Richard Branson from Virgin Galactic is also planning on conducting flights to suborbital space for ultra-wealthy thrill seekers.

Meanwhile, Branson has earlier said that he would be the first passenger to space through Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane in 2021.

According to details, the flight crew of Blue Origin will see the company's six-seater capsule and 59-foot rocket tear toward the edge of space on a 11-minute flight that'll reach more than 60 miles above Earth, added the daily.

In May, Blue Origin announced that it was preparing to put the first passengers in a New Shepard capsule. The secretive testing of the rocket and capsule took almost six years to complete.

The price of tickets, Blue Origin mentioned that one one seat will be given to the winner of a month-long auction that's currently in progress. Till Monday morning, the bidding had reached $2.8 million.

The firm, Blue Origin, was founded by Jeff Bezos in 2000 and it had conducted over a dozen test flights with no one on board at Blue Origin's facilities in rural Texas.
TAGS: #Blue Origin #Elon Musk #Jeff Bezos #Mark Bezos #New Shepard #Space Venture
first published: Jun 7, 2021 05:47 pm

